Priscilla (Pat) Hanna Hanks, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 at the age 97.Pat lived nearly all of her adult life in Wellesley, Massachusetts, then moving to North Hill in Needham, the last few years. Pat was born on September 18, 1923 in Worcester, Massachusetts. She was the second daughter of Archibald and Rachael (Knight) Hanna, sister of Ruth Barkley, Archibald, Jr., John, and Robert Hanna. Pat attended primary and secondary school in Worcester, Massachusetts, graduating from North High School in 1942, She attended Simmons College, (later Simmons University), graduating with a BA in English in 1946. She later received her Master's in Library Science from Simmons while also working at the Wellesley Free Library. After retiring from the Wellesley Free Library in 1988, Pat remained active in the Wellesley community and further continued her education auditing several courses at Wellesley College. Pat was a member of the Wellesley Village Congregational Church for 67 years. She very much enjoyed volunteering with the Village Churchwomen in many of their activities. She was very active with Simmons Club Alumni Association. Pat made many close friends during her life, including those at the Wellesley Village Church. She enjoyed summers in Maine throughout her life, skiing in New Hampshire, attending the Boston Symphony as well as the opera. Pat was an avid reader with her ladies reading group, which continued even after she moved to North Hill. Spending time and being involved with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews was of the utmost importance to her. Pat loved to see all the children participating in their various activities. It filled her with joy to see them succeed and see the smiles on their faces. She loved nothing more than to hear about a baby's first steps, hear their first words or see photographs of them. Pat married Charles Lincoln Hanks on August 10, 1946. They raised a daughter, Betsy and a son, David. Pat was preceded in death by her father, Archibald, and mother Rachael, sister, Ruth and brothers Archibald, John and Robert and husband Charles. She is survived by her daughter, Betsy, her son David and wife Gail, her brother-in-law Stan, two granddaughters, nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The attention she received from her nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews made her so happy, and contributed to her long life! Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley, will be private. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Wellesley Village Church charities or Rosie's Place https://www. rosiesplace.org/
in Pat Hanks' name. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com