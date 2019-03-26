|
R. Stephen Leon, of Needham, formerly of Wellesley Hills passed away on March 22, 2019. He was married to Elaine Leon (Levine) the love of his life. Stephen is survived by his two sons Scott M. Leon and his wife Suzanne M. Leon of Natick, MA and Jeffery A. Leon. Stephen was a proud grandfather to Wesley and Brittney Leon. Stephen was a dedicated public school teacher for the Brookline Public School system. Stephen loved teaching and challenging students to love math and science. Stephens favorite holiday was Thanksgiving because he just got to be with his family. Stephen will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stephens name may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or (www.dana-farber.org/gift). For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019