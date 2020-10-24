1/
Raymond J. DiLucci
Raymond John DiLucci, 78, of Concord NH died October 16, 2020 at The Birches at Concord after a period of declining health. Ray was born the only child of Rocco and Effie (Stenfeldt) DiLucci on December 31, 1941 in Newton, Massachusetts. He attended Wellesley, Massachusetts schools and graduated from Tufts University, B.S.E.E. in 1963. He later graduated from Franklin Pierce Law Center in 1990. Ray enjoyed the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots, skiing, hiking, big dogs, cooking, bird watching and traveling. He opened his law office in Concord in 1990 and enjoyed "saving peoples homes." He is survived by his sons, Raymond John DiLucci, Jr. and Nicolas DiLucci and his granddaughter, Jasmine DiLucci. He is also survived by his best friend and partner, Betty Seeler. Memorial contributions may be made to: the NH Bar Pro Bono office at 2 Pillsbury Street, Suite 300, Concord, NH 03301. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2020.
