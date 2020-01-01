Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Heaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard B. Heaton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard B. Heaton Obituary
Richard B. Heaton of Wellesley, December 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Arnold) Heaton. Devoted father of Richard B. Heaton Jr. of Framingham, Michael A. Heaton of Kingman, AZ, and the late Steven Heaton. Grandfather of Alycia Heaton of Woonsocket, RI and Kelley Kavanagh of Tacoma, WA. Brother of Nancy Bartley of South Yarmouth and Linda Heaton of Chelsea. Richard was a retired electrician and a Korean War Veteran, U.S. Marine Corps. A visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Monday, Jan. 6 from 11:00am-1:00pm followed by a funeral service beginning at 1:00pm in the funeral home. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -