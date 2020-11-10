1/1
Richard D. Kett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard David Kett, 91, of Wellesley, November 4, 2020. He was born in Cambridge, raised in Waban, and lived in Wellesley for 60 years. Graduated from Newman Prep and Boston University. Proudly served in the Navy Seabees during the Korean War. He was the son of the late Walter D. and Bertha (Martineau) Kett. He is survived by: his wife of 57 years, Jane (Henzel); daughter Lisa Assarian (Zack) of Waltham, MA; son David (Beth) of St. Paul, MN; brother Philip of Waban, MA; grandchildren Madeline and Reid Kett, Daniel Assarian, and step-grandchildren Taylor and Jake Assarian; and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by daughter Jacqueline Chaiban, brother Walter, and sister Eleanor Conway. Richard (Dick) was an avid golfer who was a member of the Nehoiden Golf Club at Wellesley College for more than 60 years. Dick was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. He was keenly interested in current affairs. He read several newspapers daily and always enjoyed discussing politics and other issues of the day. The funeral, to be held at a later date, will be private. If you wish to remember Dick, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the Sierra Club at https://www.sierraclub.org or Care Dimensions (hospice) in Lincoln, MA, at https:// www.caredimensions.org/ giving/ways-to-give/memorials.cfm or by check mailed to 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Online guestbook at www. gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved