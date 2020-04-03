|
Richard H. Nickeson of Wellesley, MA passed away at his home surrounded by his family on March 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Iona (Dalzell) Nickeson for over 67 years. Richard was born August 23, 1931, in Clyde, ND to Albert Earl and Marjorie (Hogan) Nickeson. He had very fond memories of growing up in Clyde where he graduated from high school and subsequently graduated from the University of North Dakota where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Shortly after college, Richard and Iona moved to Minnesota and then to New York before eventually settling in Wellesley for over 55 years. In addition to his cherished wife, Richard is survived by his three children, Scott Richard Nickeson (Lynne), Mary Lee Nickeson, and Richard Earl Nickeson, several grandchildren and nieces and nephews, as well as his sister, Patricia Skogland. He was the brother of the late Madge Smith and Marlys Pung. Richard was a sales executive for the Green Giant Company for many years. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Other joys were playing golf with family and friends, particularly his golf outings with his friends at Nehoiden Golf Club where he was a member for more than 30 years and where he had two holes in one. Affectionately known by his many friends as "Dick," he loved to tell stories about his life in the Midwest and he loved his dogs and his cars. A caring man, Dick would give you the shoes off his feet and made the state-wide news for doing so in one of his high school basketball games where he gave his basketball shoes to a younger player who had forgotten his shoes while Dick opted to wear his galoshes throughout the game. Donations may be made to the , the , or a , if you wish. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020