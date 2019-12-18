|
|
Richard J. McCarthy, 78, passed away on December 14, 2019 in the care of hospice. He was born in Boston on July 20, 1941 the son of the late Daniel and Lily (Doyle) McCarthy. Richard is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gloria A. (Goodwin) McCarthy of Natick. He was the loving father of Brendan T. McCarthy and is predeceased by a son, Jason Michael McCarthy. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Tetrault and her husband Joseph of Canton. Richard worked for a number of years for Merkert Enterprises in Canton prior to his employment with the Wellesley Public Schools and later as Head Custodian at the Wellesley Town Hall until his retirement. Richard was a member of the Marian Community | Betania 2 in Medway and was blessed to have travelled to Madjugorje on several occasions. He was a Communicant and Eucharistic Minister for many years at St. Zepherin Church, Wayland and later became a Eucharistic Minister at Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick. At the request of his family, there will be no funeral home visitations. Family and friends are invited to Richards Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Paul Church, 502 Washington St, Wellesley. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellesley. Richard requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Brigham and Womens Hospital, Shapiro Cardiac Center, 75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuner alhome.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019