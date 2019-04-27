|
|
Richard L. Miller of Wellesley, April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Beatrice Bea (Adams) Miller of 54 years. Devoted father of Nancy Adams Miller and her husband Stanley Bonis of Newmarket, NH, and Scott E. Miller and his wife Lauren Richey of Southboro. Grandfather of Ellery Wren Miller of Southboro. Brother of Edmund G. Miller of Exeter, NH, and the late Robert W. Miller. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Richard was the retired Assistant Vice President of South Shore Bank, Wellesley and the Treasurer of Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley for 20 years. He was a lover of woodworking and gardening but most of all he enjoyed his family. He served in the Korean War with the U.S. Army. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, 148 Brook St., Wellesley, Thursday, May 2 at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Richards memory to the . Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2019