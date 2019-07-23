|
Richard R. Dillon of Wellesley, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Lynne F. Dillon and loving father of Brett Dillon of Ashland and Amanda Dillon of Hawaii. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Durrum of Ohio. Mr. Dillon was a proud veteran of the 82nd Airborne Infantry Division of the US Army serving as a combat engineer and paratrooper. He continued his service as Veterans Services Director for the Town of Wellesley from 1995-2009. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 26 at 11AM in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St. Wellesley followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Dillons memory may be made to 75 Sylvan St. Suite B-102 Danvers, MA 01923 or at www.caredimensions.org. For online guestbook please visit www.Burke FamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from July 23 to July 30, 2019