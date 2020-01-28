|
Rob Ann C. Tomlinson of Wellesley, on January 26, 2020, after a long struggle with the effects of radiation treatment, died in the loving presence of her family. Born and raised in Cincinnati and Middletown, Ohio, she moved to Boston in 1968 to finish school and to work. In 1978 she married J. Bradley Tomlinson and moved to Wellesley where they raised their two beloved daughters Tess Tomlinson and Emma H. Cretella, whom she leaves behind. She is also survived by her sister, Dallas Lee Gonzales of Athens, GA, David, Phoebe and Lucy Cretella of Holliston, and cousins, nieces, and nephews around the country. Rob Anns intelligence and spirit will be missed by everyone who knew her. She was a caring friend, a fierce advocate, a sharp observer, and a devoted and wonderful wife and mother. A funeral service will be held at the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 10:30AM, followed by a memorial tea. All are invited; no visitations are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Boston Area Gleaners (bostonareagleaners.org) or the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020