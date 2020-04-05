|
Robert Cranston "Bob" Marks passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 3'rd 2020 He was 55 yrs old. Bob was a Wellesley High graduate from the class of 1982. He went on to study filmmaking at Emerson College and also studied at Northeastern University. He loved the Red Sox and often dreamed of being at Fenway, standing on third and stealing home plate. We all hope his dream comes true. Bob is now at peace with his father, John, and also his grandparents and friends that have left us too soon. He is survived by his Mother, Sheila, sister Robin and brother David, his son Jack and daughter Alex and Sharon along with many friends. Rest in peace my brother.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020