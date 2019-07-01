|
Robert Edward McGinness , age 78, of Dover, formerly of Wellesley, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019. He is survived by his be- loved wife, Lucille Callahan McGinness, children and their spouses Robert and Christina McGinness, Matthew and Katie McGinness, Kerin and Daniel Flanagan, and grandchildren Charlotte McGinness, Sophie McGinness, Eleanor McGinness, William McGinness, and Sebastian Flanagan. Brother of Carolyn Root, of Nashau, NH, William McGinness, of Quincy, Joan Campbell, of Wakefield, David McGinness, of Concord, and John McGinness, deceased, of Florida. Bob was born in Cambridge and graduated from Cam- bridge Latin before earning his bachelors degree at Salem State College in 1962. He then attended Boston College School of Law, earning his JD in 1965. He had a long and distinguished legal career, first as a partner at Badger, Parrish, Sullivan and Frederick. Later, he joined Sun Life of Canada, working for the firm for 25 years and serving as General Counsel. After retiring from Sun Life, he served as General Counsel for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, where he was proud to work with a team that helped redevelop significant state properties, including the Massachusetts Mental Health Center, and on other capital projects, such as the South Coast Rail project. Bob was active in both the legal profession and his community throughout his life. He served as co-chair, with John L. Saltonstall, of the Boston Municipal Court Mediation Project Task Force and as a member of the American Arbitration Association. In Wellesley, where he lived for 42 years, he served on the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce and was a longtime member and past president of the Rotary Club of Wellesley. He also served as Secretary of the Wellesley Country Club for many years. In his younger years, Bob enjoyed numerous sailing and skiing trips with friends. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed nothing more than a morning round at the Wellesley Cou- ntry Club. An armchair historian, he read countless books on Civil War history. He lived his life with great energy and no regrets, and will be missed. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16) WELLESLEY on Wednesday, July 3rd at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Paul's Church, Wellesley at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours on Tuesday, July 2nd from 4-8pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boston University Neurology Department 72 East Concord St. C-3 Boston, MA 02118. Direct funds to Lewy Body Disease Research. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from July 1 to July 8, 2019