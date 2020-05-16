|
Robert G., 54, of Wellesley, passed away on May 12, 2020 after a long battle with ALS. Formerly of Glen Burnie, MD. He was a 1985 graduate of Wellesley High School, was the son of the late Helga Monroe Switzler and William Monroe, and leaves his son Skyler, brother William, niece Robin Switzler, companion Stephanie Sullivan, former wife Michelle (Meyers) Monroe, and step-father Royall Switzler. Rob was employed as a manager by BJs Wholesale Club for over 20 years and formerly managed restaurants in California and Massachusetts. Rob was a major music enthusiast with a deep seated knowledge of all kinds, particularly Blues, following bands like MOE around the country. He often could be found playing the Blues on his guitar in private moments. He was a close and committed friend to many throughout his lifetime. On behalf of Rob his family appreciates the outstanding care at Sinai of NE during the last 14 months. A memorial gathering will be held in future months. Donations in Robs memory can be sent to Compassionate Care ALS (www.CCALS.org) PO Box 1052, W. Falmouth, MA 02574. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 16 to May 23, 2020