Robert J. Anton, 72, died suddenly, at home, on October 4, after a round of golf with his pals . Bob, was the beloved husband of June (Kuniholm Fish), the father of Courtney MacKinnon LItalien (Eric), Timothy MacKinnon Anton (Greta), step-father of D. Alexander Fish (Amara) and Ashley Fish Grant (Greg) and the grandfather to his two grandchildren, Rhys Ashur LItalien and Carter Lloyd Grant. Bob was predeceased by his late wife Deborah (MacKinnon) and his parents. He was a guardian to both his father-in-law Carl Kuniholm, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and his brother-in-law Richard Kuniholm, Woodstock, VT. Bob leaves behind two aunts Helen Vangel, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Antionette Vangel, East Boston, MA. and his extended family. Bob was born in Milton, MA., to Theodore and Catherine (Hallisey). He graduated from Dedham High School, Boston College 69 with a major in Business and Lesley College for his Masters in Accounting. He spent the majority of his professional career at CDMSmith, Boston, MA from where he retired in 2012 as CFO. Bob was a true gentle man, with a great sense of style. He cared deeply for his family, friends and community. Bob so loved his retirement and was often heard saying he was enjoying his permanent vacation. He loved golf, was a natty dresser, known for his pleated dress shorts, starched white shirts and weejuns. Bob was a voracious reader Donations in his memory may be made to BallenIsles Charities Foundation (c/o BallenIsles Country Club, 100 BallenIsles Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418) on whose Board he served and to which he was profoundly devoted or alternatively to the charity of ones choice. There are no arrangements at this time.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019