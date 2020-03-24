Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Coughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Coughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert P. Coughlin Obituary
Robert P. Coughlin, age 80, formerly of Wellesley, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce (Macaulay) Coughlin; daughter Kathleen C. Powell of Haymarket, VA, and son Michael A. Coughlin and his wife Barbara (Burnell) of Natick, MA; brothers Bill Coughlin of Sarasota, FL, James F. Coughlin and his wife Kathleen of Lexington, MA, and sister Jane McDonough of Greenfield, MA; grandchildren Emily (Powell) Plavcan-Powell and her husband Chris, Margaret Coughlin, Sarah Powell, Jackson Coughlin, and Matthew Powell; and many nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by son David A. Coughlin, and brothers Thomas M. Coughlin of Los Angeles, CA, and Richard E. Coughlin of Westfield, MA. Bob was born in Greenfield, MA on April 3, 1939 to William P. and Mary (Leyden) Coughlin. He attended Deerfield Academy (1957), and served for three years in the US Army in Korea. He was an avid gardener and a lifelong dog lover who would become fast friends with any dog he met on his many walks around the neighborhood. Memorial service will be private and held at a later date. Donations can be made in Bobs name to the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation (David A. Coughlin Award).
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -