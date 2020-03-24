|
Robert P. Coughlin, age 80, formerly of Wellesley, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce (Macaulay) Coughlin; daughter Kathleen C. Powell of Haymarket, VA, and son Michael A. Coughlin and his wife Barbara (Burnell) of Natick, MA; brothers Bill Coughlin of Sarasota, FL, James F. Coughlin and his wife Kathleen of Lexington, MA, and sister Jane McDonough of Greenfield, MA; grandchildren Emily (Powell) Plavcan-Powell and her husband Chris, Margaret Coughlin, Sarah Powell, Jackson Coughlin, and Matthew Powell; and many nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by son David A. Coughlin, and brothers Thomas M. Coughlin of Los Angeles, CA, and Richard E. Coughlin of Westfield, MA. Bob was born in Greenfield, MA on April 3, 1939 to William P. and Mary (Leyden) Coughlin. He attended Deerfield Academy (1957), and served for three years in the US Army in Korea. He was an avid gardener and a lifelong dog lover who would become fast friends with any dog he met on his many walks around the neighborhood. Memorial service will be private and held at a later date. Donations can be made in Bobs name to the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation (David A. Coughlin Award).
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020