Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Temple Beth Elohim
10 Bethel Road
Wellesley, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Lieuwma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald H. Lieuwma

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald H. Lieuwma Obituary
WELLESLEY- Ronald H. Lieuwma, ''Ron''', age 53 years, of Wellesley on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Andrea J. Valente. Loving father of Julia and Nicolas ''Nico''. Cherished son of Alexander Lieuwma and the late Lien (Waas) Lieuwma. Dear brother of Simone Duryea. Favorite uncle of Rachel Lind and Adam Lind. loved and lived life to the fullest, enjoyed laughter with many, and left a profound impression on all he met. He made many friends from all walks of life.
He loved his family most of all and we will cherish our many memories of his spirit, humor and kindness.
A Memorial Service was held at Temple Beth Elohim, Wellesley on Sunday, December 1. Following the service, shiva was until 8:00pm at a place to be announced at the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Please include Ron's name in your donation or go to Levine Chapel's website for specific donation details.
Levine Chapels, Brookline
617-277-8300
www.levinechapel.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -