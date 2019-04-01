|
Rabbi Ronald M. Weiss, 82, died on March 31, 2019 at his home in Wellesley, MA from a stroke. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joanne Weiss; daughters Leigh Weiss and fiance Ken Froot and Sara Weiss and husband Mark Schwalm; four grandchildren Sydney, Tyler, Sasha and Ezra; and siblings Barry Weiss, Diane Plotkin and Barbara Herwitz. Born and raised in Chicago, Ronnie was the eldest child of Lillian Melnick Weiss and Isidore Weiss and step-mother Sylvia Schwartz Weiss. He attended the University of Indiana, followed by law school at Loyola University and rabbinical school at Hebrew Union College | Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati, with studies in Israel. After his ordination, he was installed as Rabbi at Cape Cod Synagogue, Hyannis, MA in 1965. During his tenure in Hyannis, Ronnie grew the congregation from 100 to 250 families, was instrumental in establishing the Jewish congregation in Falmouth, MA, served as the Jewish chaplain at Otis Air Force Base where he took flying lessons and built a strong interfaith community on the Cape. Ronnie served as Rabbi in Hyannis until 1976, when he became Rabbi at Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley, MA, where he led the congregation for nearly 25 years before becoming Rabbi Emeritus. During this time, the congregation grew from a small community into a thriving congregation. Ronnie cared deeply about and helped build a strong local interfaith community. He welcomed interfaith families to Temple Beth Elohim and served as the Rabbi in Residence at St. Marys Church in Newton Lower Falls and the Congregational Church of Weston. Ronnie was also a passionate champion for Soviet Jewry. During the 1980s and 90s, he made several trips to the former Soviet Union and helped resettle many Soviet Jews in the Boston area. Ronnie will be especially remembered as a warm and gifted counsellor to countless families, for inspiring others to pursue rabbinic careers, his spiritual leadership, love of reading and intellectual curiosity. He shared his sense of adventure and love for exploring the world, hiking and nature with his family. He taught the importance of giving to others, appreciating different people and cultures, and that there is always an opportunity to make others feel good. His usually unseen sense of humor delighted at unexpected moments. Funeral services and shiva have been held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in memory of Ronnie to Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Road, Wellesley, MA 02481.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2019