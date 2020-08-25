Rosalind Augustin of Wellesley Hills, 82, passed away peacefully August 19th, 2020 in home hospice care following a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Rolf Augustin, who survives her and with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Russell of IL, Alyson of Natick and Audrey and her son-in-law Philip Huffman of VT. Beloved grandmother of Travis, Alden and Logan. Born and raised in England, she was the daughter of Alfred and Hilda Violet Merrill. She first traveled to the United States in 1957 on a 6-month visitors visa, staying with friends in Boston, where she met and soon became engaged to Rolf, their wedding taking place the next year in Penshurst, Kent, England. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1961. Having attended the Constance Spry School of Floral Design in England, Rosalind was a talented flower arranger. In 1988 she established her own business, specializing in wedding decoration, was a longtime member and past-president of the Wellesley Garden Club, a 20-year contributor to the annual Art-in-Bloom festival at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, and a principal organizer of the award-winning 2002 & 2004 English and Harvest Flower Festivals in Wellesley. She also maintained membership in The National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies (NAFAS) in the U.K. and enjoyed her association with the Massachusetts Jubilee Chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire, where she served a term as president. An immensely kind, gracious and unassuming person, she gave of herself constantly, was always willing to go the extra mile to help others and enriched the lives of all those around her. She will be sorely missed and her memory can never fade. Due to the ongoing health crisis, funeral and memorial observances will be private. Charitable donations in her name may be made to Alzheimers Disease Research, 22512
Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.