Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose M. Anderson Obituary
Rose M. (Fuhrman) Anderson died peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her home in Wellesley at the age of 93. Born in Guttenberg, NJ, Rose lived most of her life in New Jersey before moving to Wellesley in 2004. She was active in the community and volunteered her time throughout her life, most notably for the FoodBank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties (now Fulfill) and recently for the Wellesley Council on Aging and St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Rose enjoyed reading, puzzles of all kinds, playing bridge and spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth G. Anderson, her parents, Anna and Edward Fuhrman and her brother, John. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy of Toms River, NJ, her daughter, Janet Anderson and her husband, Bill Kerrigan of Boston, two grandchildren, Kate Kerrigan of Northampton, MA, and Matthew Kerrigan and his wife Meghan of Philadelphia, PA, and several nieces and nephews. A private burial was held at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Roses memory to the Friends of the Wellesley Council on Aging (wellesleyfriendscoa.org) or Fulfill (fulfillnj.org). For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.