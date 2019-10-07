|
|
Rose M. (Fuhrman) Anderson died peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her home in Wellesley at the age of 93. Born in Guttenberg, NJ, Rose lived most of her life in New Jersey before moving to Wellesley in 2004. She was active in the community and volunteered her time throughout her life, most notably for the FoodBank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties (now Fulfill) and recently for the Wellesley Council on Aging and St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Rose enjoyed reading, puzzles of all kinds, playing bridge and spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth G. Anderson, her parents, Anna and Edward Fuhrman and her brother, John. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy of Toms River, NJ, her daughter, Janet Anderson and her husband, Bill Kerrigan of Boston, two grandchildren, Kate Kerrigan of Northampton, MA, and Matthew Kerrigan and his wife Meghan of Philadelphia, PA, and several nieces and nephews. A private burial was held at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Roses memory to the Friends of the Wellesley Council on Aging (wellesleyfriendscoa.org) or Fulfill (fulfillnj.org). For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2019