Ruth J. Witherspoon, affectionately known as "Toppie," was born on January 14, 1939 in Rochester, NY. She passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Wingate of Chestnut Hill, MA where she resided for a short time. Previously she led a vibrant, independent life in Chatham, NJ and Wellesley, MA. Toppie received her BA in economics from Mount Holyoke College in 1960. She had an early career in finance as one of the first female analysts at Merrill Lynch in New York City. She was an exceptional mother and an activist in her community. Before it was fashionable, Toppie supported many causes including The Southern Poverty Law Center, civil rights, and ESL. She vigorously protested the Vietnam War, sponsored numerous immigrants through the Episcopal Church, and volunteered at her local prison and homeless shelters. Toppie was a naturalist and a humanitarian, deeply connected to animals. In addition, she was an equestrian, culturally diverse cook, an avid gardener, and a voracious reader. She was a deeply spiritual person, adhering to the teachings and practices of Transcendental Meditation for nearly 30 years. Later in life she found great solace and inspiration from Amma, an Indian Saint who promotes selfless behavior and global peace. Toppie traveled to Ammas retreats even in her most compromised state because it was always her priority to make the world a better place. Toppie was blessed with boundless energy and a love for life. She cared deeply about every creature and took the time to appreciate the people and nature around her. Above all, Toppie loved her family, and is survived by her brother Bill Witherspoon, former husband Steven Simonfay. daughters Suzanne Gleysteen and Kristine Shadek, son Steve Simonfay and eight grandsons.



