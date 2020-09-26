Sally Littlefield, 100, passed away on September 14, 2020 at North Hill in Needham, formerly of Montclair, NJ. Much beloved by her family members, she made countless friends. In her work at Alina Lodge, she helped many families understand and deal with the challenges associated with addiction. Sally was widowed in 1986 by the death of William Littlefield. Sally was a devoted mother to William E. Littlefield Jr. and his wife Mary Atlee of Needham. Loving grandmother of Amy and her husband Daniel, and Alison and her partner Mike. Great-grandmother of Tully Duncan Littlefield and Emery Joy Marrotte. Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Sallys memory to a charity of your choice
