Sally V. Belden

Sally V. Belden Obituary
Sally V. Belden (Dirrane), a longtime resident of Wellesley passed away Saturday, November 23rd at the age of 94. Born in County Galway, Ireland, Sally immigrated to the US through Canada with her brothers in the late 1930s. She met her husband; the late Paul Kevin Belden in Boston and the couple were married in 1958. Settling in Wellesley in the mid 1960s, Mrs. Belden remained in the family home on Boulevard Road for over 50 years. Although firmly settled in the US, Mrs. Belden never forgot her roots. She traveled to Ireland often to visit family and friends. Loving mother of Brian Belden and his wife Cindy of Plymouth and Maureen Belden and her partner Stas Shliapa of Hydeville VT, Mrs. Belden was the devoted grandmother of Katie and Brooke Belden. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, many of whom still reside in Ireland. She was a dedicated caregiver by nature. After raising her family, she worked as a home health aide caring for elderly members of her community. Funeral services were held Saturday, November 30 in St. John the Evangelist Church, Wellesley Hills followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2019
