Sandra Baker Prescott died peacefully April 24, 2020 at her home in Weston, Ma. She was born April 12, 1937 in New York City but grew up mainly in Litchfield Ct. Attended the Emma Willard School and Wheaton College. "If youre not living on the edge, youre taking up too much space" was the quote she used to nudge her son to take more chances. After her sons were grown she went back to finish college and graduated from Boston University in 1984 with a degree in Geology and Geography. She was extremely creative and her house was filled with her creations. Beginning with dressmaking, needlework, wreath-making, calligraphy and finally discovering her favorite creative passion: handbuilt pottery, which she studied for many years at deCordova Museum School under her mentor Makoto Yabe. With her second husband, John Prescott, long-time Executive Director of the New England Aquarium, she traveled the world having adventures, searching for wildlife, scuba diving, dancing, closing bars and deepening her ever-present tan. One of their primary passions was the research and protection of North Atlantic Right Whales. Another passion was African wildlife and they returned to Africa year after year to explore different parts of the continent and its animals. She enthusiastically volunteered her time and considerable energy to many organizations including the Weston Public Schools, Meadowbrook School of Weston, the Weston Garden Club, the Friendly Society and more recently the Weston Public Library where she managed the annual book sale for many years. She is survived by her partner, Eric Nelson of Concord, her sons William Marsh, Jr. of Cambridge and John Marsh of Boston, her surviving brother, John Baker (and wife Janet) of Litchfield, Ct and her devoted primary caregiver for the past two years, Angela Nakimera of Belmont. Donations in her memory can be made to the North Atlantic Right Whale Research Program c/o the New England Aquarium, 1 Central Wharf, Boston MA 02110. For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamily FuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 3 to May 10, 2020