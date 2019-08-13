|
Sara P. (Parisi) Lane of Framingham, formerly of Natick, August 9, 2019. Beloved mother of Jennifer Lockwood and her husband Keith, Francis Lane and his wife Sarah, and Timothy Lane. Devoted Grandmother to William, James, and Charles Lockwood; Benjamin and Hannah Lane; Adrianna, Nicholas, and Nolan Lane. Cherished daughter of Freda Parisi and the late Joseph Parisi. Loving sister of Anthony Parisi and his wife Jeanette, Lucy Buckley and her husband Carter, Joseph Parisi and his wife Christine. Aunt of Joseph Parisi and his wife Suzanne, Maria Parisi, Vicki Kenny and her husband Kevin, Helen Cappetta and her husband Daniel, the late CJ Buckley, Thomas Parisi and his wife Nikta, David Parisi and his wife Alexandra, and several great nieces and nephews. Former wife of the late Francis R. Lane Jr.; Best friend to Ruth Merola. Graduate of William Smith College BA, Framingham State College MBA, Boston University PhD. Lifelong educator in the Natick, Marlborough, and Lunenburg public sch- ool systems. A Visitation will be held in the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St.,(Rt.16) WELLESLEY on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 5:00-8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held in St. Andrews Church, 79 Denton Rd., Wellesley, Thursday, Aug. 15 at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CJ Buckley Brain Cancer Research Fund at Boston Childrens Hospital, Attention: Dr. Mark Kieran, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA, 02215. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019