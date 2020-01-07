|
Shankaramma Nagaraja Rao, age 93, of Wellesley, passed away peacefully in her sleep, in the presence of her family, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Krishnappa Nagaraja Rao. B orn as the eldest of several children in Ajjumpur, India in the state of Karnataka in 1926, Shan was betrothed to her 16 year old husband Raj at the age of 13. Shan was one of five sisters and missed them terribly when she followed her husband first to Indonesia and then to Minnesota, after he had completed his PH.D in chemical engineering. Despite the long cold winters in Minnesota, so different from her native climate of India, Shan managed to perfect her English, raise four children, make wonderful dear friends and even act as a general contractor to build a new family home. After 13 years, the family moved again to Westfield New Jersey. In New Jersey, Shan got her high school equivalency diploma, learned how to drive, and then started working as a teachers aide in the Plainfield public schools. Also while in Westfield, Shan learned how to find and renovate fixer-uppers and helped finance her childrens college education through rental income. As Shan was planning to start college in NJ, the family was uprooted again, and moved to Wellesley, where her husband started working at MIT in Cambridge MA. Once again, Shan saw a diamond in the rough in the Wellesley home, and creatively transformed it over the years. Shan was thrilled to finally get a good job with benefits at Sun Life insurance company and really enjoyed the camaraderie of her fellow workers. After years of taking care of children and house while her husband travelled extensively internationally, Shan finally was able to take great pride in being a working woman. Throughout her life, Shan was known for her loving generosity towards others and an amazing gift of cooking. There were countless parties in every place the family lived, which included South Indian cooking that drew rave reviews from all who had the pleasure of experiencing it. Shan was also known for her hard-working ethic and a persistent will to survive lifes challenges. Shan was immensely curious about all people and welcomed everyone into her home and made them a friend. Shan is survived by her four loving children: Harsha Rao, Edward Krishna Rao, (wife Diane), Marguerite Rao Dillaway, (husband Walden). and Sheila V. Rao ; six grandchildren: Chloe Dillaway, Carrie Dillaway and Eliza Dillaway, Christopher Rao, Bella Rao and Charlie Rao. Shan is also survived by her four sisters in India: Nagalakshmi, Bhagyalakshmi, Mahalakshmi and Padmavathi and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins with whom she kept in contact closely. Friends, neighbors and relatives are welcomed to a gathering to celebrate Shans life, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills Church from 11 AM to 2 PM. Memorial service will start at 11 AM followed by buffet lunch. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be welcomed to the Raj Rao music fund at the UU Society of Wellesley Hills or to any other . Their address is: UU Wellesley Hills, 309 Washington Street, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. For questions please call the church at 781-235-7423 or [email protected]
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020