|
|
Sue Wright, of Wellesley, MA passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the age of 72. Daughter of the late Hazel Corinne and Carl Allen Maxwell, Sue is survived by her husband Frederick Wright; daughter Margaret Wright; sister Carole Johnson; niece Elisabeth Johnson and nephew David Johnson. Sue graduated from Lasell College and began her career as a Registered Nurse caring for NICU babies at Boston Childrens Hospital and children at Shriners Hospital Burn Center Boston. After retiring from the hospitals, Sue was the embodiment of once a nurse, always a nurse and carried her compassion for helping others with a drive to make her community a better place throughout her life. A longtime League of Women Voters member, Sue was very involved in Wellesley town government, first representing voters in her neighborhood district as a town meeting member beginning in 1990 until present. Sue served terms on the Advisory Committee, Planning Board and Community Preservation Committee. In 2006, Sue was honored as one the Townsmen 10 for dedicating her heart, mind and time to the betterment of the town. As quoted in the Townsmen 10 article: Its hard to think of people whove been more active in service to the town, said Planning Director Rick Brown. Sue knew what to do, when to do it and she delivered. Anything you asked her to do, she was on top of it. She was a resource [who had] the pulse of the town. Sue is a tireless committee member, said Katherine Gig Babson, chairman of the Board of Selectmen. She is always prepared, engaged and willing to chip in and do the hard work which keeps committees functioning. An artist at heart, she loved carefully planning her flower gardens and planting her flower pots each spring. Sue enjoyed family vacations in New England and beyond, and touring Europe with her loving husband. Her kind heart and strong spirit will be enormously missed by her family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 79 Denton Road, Wellesley, MA on Saturday November 16 th at 11 am. The family requests memorial contributions be made in Sues name to Boston, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019