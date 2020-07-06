1/
Susan J. Ostrer
Susan J. (Racow) Ostrer, of Wellesley, entered into rest on June 30, 2020 at the age of 76. She was a dedicated life-long educator and school administrator who began her career in Connecticut as a typing instructor. She later taught business education at Wellesley High School and then at Newton North High School, where she retired as an assistant principal. In addition to teaching, Susan loved traveling around the world with her husband, particularly to historical locations and was a voracious reader of fiction, autobiographies and everything in between. Always one to take care of those around her, she loved cooking for others, especially at Thanksgiving. Susan will be missed by her family and friends. Beloved wife of Gerald Ostrer for 48 years. Devoted mother of Lynne Ostrer (husband Adam) of Falls Church, VA. and Brian Ostrer (wife Merideth) of Berkeley, CA. Cherished grandmother of Morgan and Hailey Ostrer of Berkeley, CA. Loving sister of Ann Morin (Racow) of San Diego, CA. Dear daughter of the late Edna and Harold Racow. Due to regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Sons of Jacob Cemetery, Danvers, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Susan's memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (www.michaeljfox.org) or another Parkinson's disease research organization of your choice. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com

Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Jul. 6 to Jul. 13, 2020.
