Susan P. Bloom, an educator beloved by legions of former students who became successful writers, editors, and teachers, and who spent her working life spreading the gospel of childrens books, passed away peacefully at her home in Framingham on June 7, 2019. The cause was ovarian cancer. She was 80 years old. Born in Boston on November 29, 1938, Susan was the second daughter of a sales- man and a seamstress. Her parents, Benjamin Parker and Lillian (Pinksohn) Parker, raised her in Brookline. She attended Brookline High and received a BA in English from Simmons College (now University) in 1960. Susan began her career teaching English at Newton North High School, where she supervised student teachers from Simmons for many years. On August 29, 1965, Susan married David Bloom at Longwood Towers in Brookline. David was fond of saying "My life began when I met Susy," and they shared that life for almost 52 years. They settled in Wellesley in 1966, where they lived for 40 years, and where they raised their cherished daughter Johanna, who entered the world in 1971. In 2013, Susan and David happily moved into an in-law suite in a home that Johanna and her husband purchased in Framingham. Susan returned to Simmons College to obtain a masters degree in Childrens Liter- ature. Soon after, she was hired to teach in the Simmons English Departments freshman writing program. In 1986 she became the Director of Center for the Study of Childrens Literature and the Childrens Literature Graduate Program. During her time as an Assistant Professor and subsequently, as Associate Professor, Susan was instrumental in creating the Master of Fine Arts in Childrens Literature, was a member of The Horn Book review staff, and served on prestigious award committees. With co-author Cathryn Mercier, Susan wrote biographies of the writers Avi, Russell Freedman, and Zibby Oneal. When she retired from Simmons as Associate Professor Emerita, the PEN New England Childrens Book Caucus founded the Susan P. Bloom Childrens Book Discovery Award in her honor. Susans visionary stewardship of the nations first graduate degree programs in childrens literature was praised by Cathie Mercier, current director of the Center and the graduate degree programs. Myriad accomplishments aside, the words of Susans former students best convey her deep love of teaching and learning. Megan Lambert noted that Susan "was a model of attentiveness to her studentsher irrepressible sense of delight in learning inspired us to pay attention to the books we readits been two decades since I took a class with Susan Bloom, but Ive never stopped learning from her." And Susan Rich, a lauded book editor for Little, Brown, said "Susan taught me to look at literature deeply and with an open hearther pride in my books has been a vital measure of my work." Borrowing imagery from E.B. Whites classic Charlottes Web, author Jo Knowles said "Susan was Charlotte to all of us Wilburs, so unsure of what we were capable ofShow me how you are TERRIFIC, Susan saidwe will carry her radiance in our hearts." The writers and illustrators Susan introduced to her classes also admired Susan. Newbery Award-winning author Lois Lowry noted that Its TOUGH (capitals hers) to find someone who didnt appreciate Susan. Author/illustrator David Macaulay, winner of the Caldecott Medal, said "the depth of her enthusiasm for teaching and learning was absolutely contagiouswhen she visited my studio with her classes, she always managed to wring the best out of me, determined to connect the finished books with their creator." Childrens books were Susans vocation and avocation, but her milieu was truly the world. "I always consi- dered her an omnivore of life," said Carolyn Shute, also former student and friend. She was curious about absolutely everything. Susan ate the world. She reveled in theater, and while she loved supporting local theater, she traveled frequently to productions in New York City. Seeing Hamilton with its original cast was a recent highlight. Museums, must-see TV, National Public Radio, politics: she was interested in them all. She never shied away from respectfully voicing strongly-held opinions, whether among friends, knocking on doors for national elections, or talking to someone in line at a grocery store. Her charm could sometimes change minds. A superb cook, Susan loved interesting and artful food, and took great pleasure in entertaining. She was known in her family for legendary, inspired Thanksgivings, always anchored by a theme connected to a particular American anniversary. They included the 150th anniversary of the Gettysburg Address (for which she created Lincolns head in bread), the 100th anniversary of the FBI, and Julia Childs 90th birthday. Joy existed everywhere for Susan. She had a small collection of orchids and lilies and other semi-exotic things growing in pots. But her favorite was Selenicereus grandiflorus: Queen of the Night. Once a year this spindly night-blooming cereus would open its petals for a single summer night. Its blooms saturated a room with their heady scent. When its buds were full and well- rounded, Susan put friends and neighbors on notice. Come tonight, shed say, excitedly. The group atten- ding the flowering varied, but what didnt vary was the champagne and the poetry celebrating the one-night wonder. After a diagnosis of ovarian cancer in 2013, Susan, accompanied by her nephew Danny, took grandsons Jacob and Ben on an African safari. In the following years, the foursome traveled to the Galapagos, Costa Rica, Alaska, and the Grand Canyon. All of the trips were full of wonderment, and especially wonderful because Susan was traveling with the grandsons she adored. As Jacob said, Traveling with Gamin was the best. She was never about sitting down. She was always about exploring and seeing new things. Susan was preceded in death by her husband David Bloom and her sister Lois (Parker) Glick. She leaves behind those she considered her greatest blessings in life: her daughter Johanna (Bloom) Morse, son-in-law Bobby Morse, and her three treasured grandchildren, Jacob, 13; Benjamin 11; and Lily, 6. Susan also leaves a circle of friends and extended family who will dearly miss her. Services were held at Levine Chapel on Tuesday, June 11. Burial was in Sharon Memorial Park. Make donations in Susans memory to The Gamm Theater, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI 02886 or online or Childrens Literature, Bloom Fund, Simmons University, 300 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115
