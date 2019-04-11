|
Susan Scully Troy, 71, of Wellesley, MA. Born November 14, 1947 in Newark, New Jersey. Daughter of Mary (Kunna) and John C. Scully of Spring Lake, New Jersey. Devoted wife to Leo Joseph Troy, Jr., MD of Wellesley. Survived by greatly beloved children; daughter Caroline Troy Pahk, MD and her husband Joon of Somerville, grandchildren Samuel, Sarah and Leah Pahk, son Nicholas Troy of Cambridge, and daughter Joanna Troy of Salem. Predeceased by sisters Sally Anne Scully of San Francisco, CA and Joan Scully Metz of Newton. Trinity College of Washington, D.C., AB; Catholic University, MA; Weston Jesuit School of Theology, M. Div.; Boston University School of Theology, D. Min. A founding member of Voice of the Faithful. Over 20 years as a Spiritual Director until her death. Served in Wellesley Town Government over 25 years as Town Meeting member and on multiple boards. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Friday, Apr. 12 from 4:00-8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Ignatius Church, Chestnut Hill, Saturday, Apr. 13 at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. A private interment will be held in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dana Farber Cancer Institute Breast Cancer Research and Jesuit Refugee Services. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019