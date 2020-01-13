|
Theresa Roka, 93, a long time resident of Needham, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020. She spent the last moments with her daughters, as they released her with love from two years in nursing care in which Parkinson's and dementia took over her life. She was devoted to her family, husband Elmer(pre-deceased), sister Arnie DeGroot(pre-deceased), daughters Nancy E. Roka and her husband Richard A. "Tony" Delano of Hampton Falls, NH and Patricia S. Roka and her husband H. Jeffrey Brandt of Hamilton and four grandchildren, Nicholas, Maia Delano, Luce and Eli Brandt. She will be remembered for her honesty, tenacity and brave eagerness to learn. As a graduate of the New Jersey College of Women (Rutgers) and a chemist for the Atomic Energy Commission, she successfully followed knowledge and challenge to work in a world dominated by men. She was an avid tennis player and loved skiing, sailing, and swimming in the ocean. Relatives and friends kindly invited to visit Tuesday, January 14th from 4-7 p.m. at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., Needham. MA. Interment Mass National Cemetery, Bourne, on Friday, January 17th at 10:45 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory and that of all of our mothers to the Needham (or your local) food pantry. For online guestbook go to www.gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020