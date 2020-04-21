|
Thomas Henry Kunz, distinguished biologist and Boston University Professor, passed away on April 13, 2020 at the age of 81 due to complications of COVID-19. Tom was born in Independence, Missouri on June 11, 1938 to parents William and Edna Kunz. He spent his childhood in Missouri and credits his interest in biology to his fifth-grade teacher, who was passionate about silkworms. Tom was an avid athlete in high school and college. He played four years of college football and, following graduation, proudly served as an assistant coach for his alma maters freshman football team and later as a high school football coach. Tom received a B.S. in biology in 1961 and M.S. in education in 1962 from Central Missouri State College. He went on to receive an M.A. from Drake University in biology in 1968. He then earned a Ph.D. from the University of Kansas in systematics and ecology in 1971. Tom joined the faculty in the Department of Biology at Boston University in 1971. His research focused on the ecology, behavior, evolution, and conservation biology of bats. He was fondly known as Batman to many. He is the author or co-author of more than 280 publications. Tom edited or coedited six books on the biology and ecology of bats. His book Ecological and Behavioral Methods for the Study of Bats is widely praised as one of the best resources available for professional bat researchers, educators and conservationists. He has been credited with coining the scientific discipline of aeroecology, which integrates geography, ecology, atmospheric science, and computational biology. He has conducted field research in mid-western, northeastern and southwestern regions of the United States, and in India, Malaysia, Ecuador, Trinidad, Puerto Rico, and Costa Rica. His academic successes have been widely acknowledged and celebrated. In 1984, he won the Gerritt S. Miller Award from the North American Society for Bat Research. He was also the 1998 recipient of the C. Hart Merriam Award for his contributions to the field of mammalogy. In 2003, the University of Central Missouri presented him with their Distinguished Alumni Award, calling him 'one of the world's leading mammalogists.' He was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Science Degree by the Universidad San Francisco de Quito - Ecuador in 2005. He was the 2008 recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the Karst Waters Institute, and was elected to honorary membership in the American Society of Mammalogists (the highest award given by the society). In 2011, Tom was named a Boston University William Fairfield Warren Distinguished Professor, which is its highest academic award. He was an elected Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and formerly President of the American Society of Mammalogists. He also served as Biology department chair from 1985-1990, co-founded the Tipituni Biodiversity Station in Ecuador in 1995, and directed the Boston University Center for Ecology and Conservation Biology for many years. At the age of 73 in 2011, Tom was, perhaps, his most productive, with seven PhD students and active grants from six different agencies. However, while attending a conference in Toronto, Tom was tragically hit by a car and suffered brain injuries that ended his academic career. Tom spent his recent years at Newbridge on the Charles nursing facility in Massachusetts where he had a dedicated team of caregivers. There, he enjoyed daily visits from his wife, Margaret, and other visits from family and friends. Margaret was a caring and steadfast wife especially following his accident. She visited him every day in his nursing facility until the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on visitation. Although Toms academic career was impressive, he was much more than a tally of publications and awards. He was described by colleagues and friends as kind, caring, sincere and upbeat. He was a mentor and advocate for many young scientists and was immensely proud of their accomplishments. Most importantly Tom led a full life with his wife, Margaret, children and grandchildren. He loved traveling, sports, Nat King Cole, root beer floats, and Margarets cherry pie. He was endlessly creative and enjoyed building tree houses, making jigsaw puzzles, and drawing. He shared his love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren and taught them to use tools and the lost art of being handy. Tom also had a silly side and loved dressing up for Halloween, his favorite holiday. His work was his hobby and he managed to blend work and life together, enlisting his wife and kids on expeditions to barns and caves. Tom is predeceased by his parents, William and Edna Kunz, and his brother James Kunz. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Kunz, his daughter Pamela Kunz and husband Jeffrey Kwan, son David Kunz and wife Nicole, and grandchildren Oliver, Eliot, and Austin Kwan, Jackson and Grey Kunz. We know he was loved by his expansive village of family, friends, and colleagues. A celebration of life will occur at a future date to be determined following the COVID19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers please honor Tom with a donation to the: Tom Kunz Endowed Biology Fund. In recognition and appreciation of Toms mentorship, his former graduate students established the Thomas H. Kunz Fund in Biology to serve as a lasting legacy of Toms contributions at Boston University and beyond, and to support future graduate education in ecology at Boston University. With support from Toms former students, his family, his colleagues in the Biology department, other Biology alumni, and a growing list of friends and colleagues from around the world, the fund crossed the $100,000 level in 2019. Now, the Thomas H. Kunz Fund is a permanently endowed fund at Boston University. Fund information: https:// www.bu.edu/biology/people/kunzfund/. To donate: https://www.bu. edu/alumni/giving/ways-to-give/ Please write 'Tom Kunz Endowed Biology Fund' in the free text field. Online guestbook available at www.gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020