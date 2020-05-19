|
Thomas P. Sullivan, Sr. "Tom", age 88, of Wellesley MA, passed away on May 14, 2020. Born on April 10, 1932, Thomas was the youngest son of the late Jeremiah and Catherine (Pritchard) Sullivan who immigrated from Ireland and settled in Newton MA. He was the last surviving sibling of 15 brothers and sisters. A graduate of Sacred Heart School located in Newton Centre, Thomas enlisted in the US Army and was a Sergeant Army Combat Veteran who served during the Korean War from 1951-1954. Thomas was a Boston University Alumnus and a retired Referee for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Welfare. Thomas was a former Wellesley Town Meeting Member as well as the former owner of the Wellesley cab company named Towne Taxi. Thomas was often seen jogging and walking through the streets of Wellesley and made many friends and acquaintances throughout his many years and was nicknamed by some "The Mayor". Thomas leaves behind his much beloved children Thomas P. Sullivan, Jr. of Binghamton NY, Joanne Harper, her husband Joseph of Watertown MA and Karen Sullivan of Norwood MA. In addition to his children he will be missed by his Grandchildren Jessica and Brian Harper and Great Grandchildren KarLee and RiLee Harper. Thomas will be reunited and will now rest peacefully beside his youngest daughter Claire Michelle Sullivan, whom he had grieved everyday since her premature death in 1989 at the age of 23. Thomas was living in a Long Term Care center for the last five months of his life and was alienated from his family due to COVID-19. Thomas contracted the corona virus was asymptomatic and survived. His last few days were spent at the VA Hospital due to metastatic prostate cancer. Family members were able to be by his side to give their last farewells. Due to the pandemic a private family visitation will be held, followed by a private graveside service at St. Columba, located in Middletown R.I. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Thomas' memory to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements by the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home. For online guestbook please visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 19 to May 26, 2020