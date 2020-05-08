|
Thomas Joseph Schlottenmeier, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May3, 2020 at the age of 94. He was the beloved husband of the late Alice Walsh Schlottenmeier and eldest son of the late Henry and Winifred Schlottenmeier. He was also predeceased by his sister, Dorothea Richter and brother Henry Schlottenmeier Jr. Thomas graduated MIT class of 48 with a degree in Chemical Engineering, was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and proudly served in the US Navy during WWII. He also earned his MBA at Babson College in Wellesley, MA and worked as a Manager in several divisions at Honeywell. He delighted in visits and frequent gatherings of his family. He is survived by his brother Richard B. Schlottenmeier, his 5 children : Frederick Schlottenmier of Douglas, MA, Joan Schlottenmeier of Paris, France, Thomas Henry Schlottenmier of Douglas, MA, David Schlottenmier and his wife Myra of Sagamore Beach, MA and also Dorothy Shulman and her husband Seth of Medway, MA and 9 grandchildren - Leif Peguillan & his partner Charlotte,Tennessee Le Du, Joshua Schlottenmier, Jacob Schlottenmier, Joseph Schlottenmier, Matthew Shulman and his wife Ashley, Stephen Shulman and his wife Megan, Thomas Shulman, Hayley Shulman and a first great-grandson who is due next month. He also had 29 nieces and nephews. Services will be private. There will be a Memorial Service after the current crisis. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to United Through Reading : https://unitedthroughreading.org/support/donate/ For online guestbook: http://www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com/
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 8 to May 16, 2020