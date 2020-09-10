V. Margaret G. (Grupp) Age 95, of Wellesley August 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis R. Larsen. Devoted mother of Dawn L. Kerivan of Wellesley, D. Mark Larsen of England, and the late C. Thomas Larsen. Beloved Nana of 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her. A private funeral service will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley followed by a private burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com
