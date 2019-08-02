|
Virginia M. Gogan of Sudbury, 91, died at home on Monday, July 29, 2019. Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, God Mother, friend, she was pre-deceased by her husband Robert M. Gogan; parents Earl C Mitchell and Eleanor B. Mitchell, and brother Donald D. Mitchell. Virginia is survived by her children, son Robert M. Gogan Jr. and daughter-in-law Frann S. Addison of Acton; daughter Virginia C. (Jill) and son-in-law Alan M. Gogan-Tilstone of Burlington; son Mitch Gogan of Sudbury; son Matthew B. Gogan and daughter-in-law Barbara J. of Sudbury; daughter Laetitia B. (Tish) Gogan and son-in-Law David H. Goganian of Sherborn; grandchildren Eleanor, Christopher, Joshua, Zachary, Abigail, Alexander, Alicia, Olivia, Marielle; and great-grandchildren Rose Virginia and Eve Clara. Gini graduated at age 16 from Newton High School in 1945. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1949 and served as her class treasurer for many years and attended reunions in S. Hadley regularly. She taught elementary school in Rockland, MA for two years after college. Gini married Bob Gogan in 1952 and moved with him to Norfolk Naval Base in Virginia. After Bobs naval service, they settled in Newton and eventually Wellesley, where she lived for fifty-eight years. She served many volunteer organizations including parent teacher associations, Florence Crittendon League, Wellesley Junior Service League, and Wellesley Community Center. After her husbands death in 1971, she took over as Chief Executive Officer of American Precast Corporation of Framingham. While a widowed mother of five children as young as five years old, she oversaw the companys concrete manufacturing operations for 17 years until the sale of the business in 1988. Gini spent many summers hosting her clan on the shores of Cape Cod, especially at Holiday House in Bourne. She also hosted as many as 23 in her down-sized home for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Gini was a welcoming surrogate Mom to several international students over the years from Japan, Venezuela, Iran and Colombia, some of whom kept in touch for many years. She enjoyed getting together with friends for bridge, plays, concerts and museums. She was a devoted Red Sox fan. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt.16) Wellesley washeld on Thursday, August 1, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd. Wellesley. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. If you wish to make a donation in Ginis memory, the New England Home for Little Wanderers and the were two of her favorite charities. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019