Wadsworth 'Waddy' Stelle Stone, passed away on July 27, 2020 at the age of 96 at his home in Cornerstone Assisted Living in Hampton, NH, surrounded by his children. A longtime resident of Wellesley, MA, he was born September 28th, 1923 in Plainfield, NJ, the son of Dorothy and E. Wadsworth Stone. He attended Norwich University before enlisting in the Army Air Force and graduated from Cornell University with a degree in engineering after WWII ended. He served as a First Lieutenant in the Army Air Force during WWII in the European Theater as a fighter pilot, flying a P-47 Thunderbolt in the 365th Fighter Squadron. He flew 118 missions over France and Germany and was shot down over Germany but was successfully rescued by one of his squadron buddies. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross for a mission he led in January of 1945 and many other medals. In 1951 Waddy married the love of his life, Sara 'Sally' King How. After living in Norwalk, CT and Northbrook, IL they settled in Wellesley, MA. Waddy was a combustion engineer working for Peabody Engineering, North American Manufacturing and Combustion Installations of New England, retiring at the age of 88. He was a member of the Wellesley Country Club, Wellesley Congregational Church, Wellesley Assemblies and the Wellesley Club. He loved spending summer vacations in Chatham, MA boating and fishing with his family. He was an avid skier, skiing at Squaw Valley in his 80s and enjoyed golfing and photography as well. He also enjoyed traveling the world including a safari in Africa and trips to Moscow, Hong Kong, Thailand and New Zealand, always wearing his beloved Red Sox hat. Waddy is predeceased by his wife, Sally and his sister, Mary Elizabeth Stone. He is survived by his sister, Lucinda Bell, his children, Susanna Farmer (Davis), Cynthia Phelan and Robert Stone (Mary Ann), his grandchildren, Trey and Benjamin Farmer and Sara aez, Griffin and Holbrook Phelan, Michael and Matthew Stone and his great grandson, Heron Farmer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation honoring veterans and their families or the Wounded Warrior Project
A memorial service celebrating Waddys life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery.
