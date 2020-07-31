My best wishes to all of Waddy's family. Absolutely one of my favorite patients ever. Dedication,moral fibre, concern to obtain the best result for his clients- he had it all. Did not realize all the details of his WWII record but that only adds to his achievements.



I so recall his pain as Sally became ill and passed. If only we could all have love such as theirs. My life all the better for knowing him.



Goodbye Waddy,RIP!



Charlie Tracy