Walter L. Battaglia, 80, of Davis California, passed away suddenly on August 22nd, 2020 from complications of diabetes. He was the devoted partner of Shiow Hwang for thirtynine years. In addition to his partner, he is survived by his son, Dr. Alexander Battaglia of Alameda, California, grandson Jordan Battaglia of Alameda, California, sisters Jeannette Ubaldino of Plymouth, Christine Long of Framingham, Carol Foster of Millbury and brother, Robert Battaglia of Ashland. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and his ex-wife, Susan Toth. Born on April 14th, 1940 in Wellesley, he was the son of Mario and Irma Battaglia. He graduated with honors from Wellesley High School and continued his studies in philosophy at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, graduating as Valedictorian of his class in 1963 with a B.S. in Philosophy. Walter continued his graduate studies in philosophy from 1963-1969 and from 1970-1975 he did graduate work in Biochemistry. Walter was passionate about philosophy, science and the fine arts with a particular love and appreciation of opera, classical music, playing chess and writing focused articles. He enjoyed playing the clarinet and piano and loved to garden. He loved Beethoven. He was very mechanically inclined and spent time building cars in addition to creating computer chip boards. He was known for his incredible intelligence and vast knowledge of all the realms of philosophy and science. He wrote and published two books, "The Graduate Student's Question" in 2006 and "Ethics as Social Conscience" in 2007. Walter was active in New Left politics and Union organizing from 1963-1972 in the San Francisco Bay Area. He worked as a social worker from 1964-1972 with assignments in office automation. From 1973-1979, he worked as a medical researcher developing laboratory procedures and then in 1980 he began developing and supporting custom laboratory and business software. This led him to open his own consulting business, California Expert Software in 1984, which he later retired from in 2002. He then began writing articles about politics, social justice, literature, philosophy and science, during which time he began writing books. He maintained several blogs over the years and was active in the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Funeral service will be held on October 3rd, 2020 at the Davis Cemetery at 10 a.m. Flowers may be sent to 820 Pole Line Road, Davis, CA 95618. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Association
.