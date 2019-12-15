Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Resources
More Obituaries for William Freilich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William B. Freilich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William B. Freilich Obituary
Long-time resident of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, died October 3, 2019 at Needham, Massachusetts. Born in Philadelphia, he was a 1956 graduate of Villanova University School of Law and working in the legal departments of pharmaceutical firms including Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Merck, and AstraZeneca. Following retirement he became an historic interpreter at Valley Forge National Historical Park. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kay Haviland, with who he traveled extensively; children Robert and Margaret (Peg); grandchildren Joshua and Kira; sisters Sandra McMaster (Joe) and Sharyn Costello (Michael; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorials be directed to the Chapel at Valley Forge (Washington Memorial Chapel, Valley Forge, PA 19481); Good Shephard Community Care (900 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459) or a . For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -