Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
Nobles
Resources
More Obituaries for William Kehlenbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Kehlenbeck


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William H. Kehlenbeck Obituary
William Harry Kehlenbeck, of Wellesley, and formerly of Needham, died of melanoma on May 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife Vickery Hall Kehlenbeck; his son Alex, daughter-in-law Kate Nielson, and grandchildren James, Nicholas and Adelaide Kehlenbeck, all of Seattle, WA; his son David and daughter-in-law Ginny of Richmond, VA; and brother John Kehlenbeck and sister Katherine Genaw and their families. Bill was born in Englewood, NJ on January 27, 1953. In 1975 he graduated from Princeton University, where he majored in Mathematics and sang with the Nassoons. He then moved to Massachusetts to teach at the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, where he taught Mathematics and coached baseball until his death. Bill was also passionate about his music, which he shared by performing both with students and colleagues at Nobles, and with his group This Old Band. Friends are invited to gather for a musical celebration of Bills life on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Nobles. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bills memory may be made either to Noble and Greenough School, Dedham, Massachusetts, or to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, to support melanoma research. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Wellesley Townsman from May 16 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now