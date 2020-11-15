Yola T. (Festa) Trabucco, 96, of Needham, affectionately known as Yo, Ma, Nana and Auntie, died peacefully on November 12th, 2020. Yola was all love, leavened with a wicked sense of humor, a boisterous laugh and legendary gravy. A devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, there were no bounds to her kindness and hospitality. Her heart and kitchen were always open for her family. Yola was predeceased by her husband of seventy years, Albert, and she deeply loved her children: Sandra V. TenEyck and her partner, Van DeWald, of Alstead, NH and Hollywood, FL; Robert D. Trabucco and his wife, Kathleen of Needham; Janet T. Civian and her husband, Frederick of Dedham. She cherished her grandchildren Victoria, Alyssa, Stephen, Kevin and Lauren and delighted in attending their school and sports events. Yola was a devoted sister to the late Jean Houser, Esther Lanney and Albert Festa. The family expresses deep gratitude to the caregivers and staff at Benchmark Senior Living on Clapboardtree in Norwood for their skillful and affectionate care. Services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Yola's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA. 02452. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home.