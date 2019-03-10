|
|
Carroll J. Hoffman, 86, passed away at Beaumont of Westborough on Friday, March 8th, 2019. He had a long, valiant struggle with Parkinsons Disease. He was born in Newton on January 28, 1933, the son of Carrol J. and Evelyn (Baird) Hoffman. Carroll leaves his wife, Marcia Hoffman; son, Bradley and his wife Lisa of Matthews, NC, daughter, Gretchen of Sudbury, and step-son James Hallock and his wife Dianne of Walpole, MA. He also leaves 7 grandchildren: Caitlin, Alexander, Christian, Elizabeth, Jamie and Jayden Hoffman and Matthew Hallock. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Rollyn Hoffman and Harriet Miller. Carroll graduated from Tufts University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He specialized in designing optics technology for submarines, reconnaissance systems, and spectrometers. He was a member of the Siloam Lodge of Masons of Westborough. Carroll loved the changing of the seasons, and looked forward to the activities each season provided. He kept fit and exercised regularly; he enjoyed running, wind surfing, golfing, taking walks, and ballroom dancing. He loved going to the beach, especially for the Hoffman family gatherings in Rockport, MA. He was a kind, gentle man who enjoyed using his engineering and fix-it skills to help his family and friends. There will be a Memorial Service to honor Carroll on Sunday, March 17th at 3 PM at the Congregational Church of Westborough, 57 West Main St., Westborough. There are no formal calling hours, however there will be a time for food and visitation with the family following the service. Carrolls family would like to thank the staff in Fairbanks Neighborhood at Beaumont, Westborough, Salmon VNA & Hospice, Family Tree Home Health and Visiting Angels for their compassionate care. Donations in Carrolls honor can be made to the American Parkinsons Disease Association. 72 East Concord Street, Room C3, Boston, MA 02118. www.APDAParkinson.org, www.westboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westborough News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019