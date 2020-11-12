Virginia Rose Ganim Baghdady died peacefully at home on October 31, 2020 in Weston, MA at the age of 90.
Virginia was born on September 21, 1930 in Stratford, CT to Wanis and Rose Ganim. She spent a happy childhood in Stratford, shining as the baton twirling drum majorette for Stratford High School from which she graduated in 1948 and working at her family's fruit stand. She then attended the University of Bridgeport, obtaining a B.A. in Biology in 1952, and New York University, graduating with a Master's Degree in Science Education in 1954.
In 1954 she married Elie J. Baghdady, and they moved to Cambridge, MA to live on the campus of MIT where Elie completed his Sc.D. in Electrical Engineering. During that time, Virginia taught Biology and Science in various Boston schools, including Jeremiah E. Burke High School, and at MassBay Community College.
Virginia and Elie moved with their children to Weston in 1959, making it their permanent home.
In 1960, she and Elie co-founded Adcom Systems, Inc. an engineering think-tank that participated in NASA's race to the moon. She served as one of the company directors.
She ran for the Weston School Committee in 1964, advocating for the introduction of a foreign language-study program starting at the first-grade level and continuing uninterrupted through high school. She was active in the League of Women Voters, and was one of the original members of the Weston Historical Society.
In later years, she became owner and manager of a large office building in Peabody, MA, as well as other properties in Waltham, MA.
Virginia was a patient and loving mother to six lively children, always showing great care and concern for their well-being, education, and the development of their talents. She was an avid traveler, gardener, reader, and the best cook. She loved flowers, hot coffee, hot dogs, taking walks, and the color yellow.
She is survived by her children, Elie, Lila, Georgette, Yousif, Edmund and Rose; her brother George Ganim, Sr. and his wife Josephine of Easton, Connecticut, and Davis W. Ganim and his wife Joan of Stratford, Connecticut, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Elie J. Baghdady, and her siblings Joseph, John, Laurese, Jeanette and Raymond.
Virginia was a member of St. Julia's Sodality and Parish, and of Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon Church in Jamaica Plain.
In 2010, her daughter Georgette established the Virginia and Dr. Elie J. Baghdady Fund for Maternal and Child Nutrition to support internships worldwide through the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to this fund. Instructions can be found at
https:// nutrition.tufts.edu/giving/
special/baghdady-fund Due to the pandemic, a private service was held for the family at St. Julia Church on November 6.
