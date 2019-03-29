|
Donald W. Suchma, Esquire, of Westwood, passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2019, at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Lewis) Suchma. Devoted and loving father of Damian P. Suchma, Kerrey (Suchma) O Rourke, her husband Paul and their daughter Erin ORourke. Don was a graduate of Indiana University and Boston University School of Law and was a partner of the former law firms, Tyler and Reynolds and Craig and Macauley of Boston. He served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963 and was a member of the Central Intelligence Corps when he was stationed in France. A 51-year resident of Westwood, Don served on the Westwood planning Board for 9 years. He volunteered for the Massachusetts Association for the Blind for many years and recently was volunteering at the Community Legal Services and Counseling Center in Cambridge. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 31, from 2:00 to 5:00pm. In the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., Westwood. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood, on Monday, April 1, at 10:00am. Interment New Westwood Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to your . Holden - Dunn - Lawler
Published in The Westwood Press from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2019