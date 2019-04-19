|
Dorothy M. Geary (Mancusi), a long time resident of Westwood passed away on April 15, 2019 at the age of 90. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of Charles and Rose (Savino) Mancusi. Mrs. Geary was retired from the Norfolk County Probate Court in Dedham where she was employed as an Administrative Assistant. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael V. Geary and the loving mother of William J. Geary and his wife Kristi of Boston and Michael J. Geary and his wife Patti of Florida. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren; Katie, Heather, Michael, Will, Chris and James. A private funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Ignatius Church, Chestnut Hill followed by interment in Old Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, MA. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Society of St. Vincent De Paul, c/o Director of Development, 2403 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77021 or www.svdphouston.org . Arrangements by Folsom Funeral Home, To sign quest book, visit website, www. folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Westwood Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2019