Agnes (Hernon) O'Connor of Weymouth, passed away peacefully at home on February 29, 2020. She was 93. Agnes was born in Inishmore, Aran Islands, Co Galway, Ireland. She immigrated to the United States at the age of 21 and settled in Dorchester where she raised her eight children with her husband Jim. Family was the most important part of Agnes's life. She was a woman of deep faith who always demonstrated strength and dignity and greeted all with her welcoming smile. Beloved wife of the late James F. O'Connor. Loving mother of Mary McGonagle and her husband John of Florida, James O'Connor and his wife Diane of Malden, Eileen O'Connor of Weymouth, Barbara Barry and her husband Robert of Florida, Elizabeth Beaton and her husband James of Quincy, Anne Marie Re and her husband Robert of West Roxbury, Sheila Uitti and her husband Donald of Weymouth, and the late Catherine O'Connor. Dear sister of Mary Hernon of Weymouth, and the late Margaret Quirk, Coleman and Michael Hernon. Cherished Grandma to Ryan, Kayla, Michael, Andrew, Brian, Stephen, Connor, and Matthew. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Ireland. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 11:30 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. Donations in Agnes's memory may be made to Boston Catholic T.V., P.O. Box, 9196, Watertown, MA 02471 or to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020