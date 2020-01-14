|
Albert E. LaBelle, age 88, entered into eternal life on January 11, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his loving family. Al grew up in Dorchester and is a longtime resident of Weymouth. Mr. LaBelle was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 508 Airborne Division. Al was employed by the Boston Edison Company and retired as chief operating engineer. Al was a devoted family man and loved dearly by his family. He liked to garden, build furniture, fish and is remembered for his gift of storytelling. Al was a longtime eucharistic minister volunteering at South Shore Hospital and a devoted parishioner at the Sacred Heart Church. Beloved husband of Carol A. (OHara) LaBelle. Devoted father of Annmarie Boyle and her husband James of Methuen, Maryellen LaBelle and her husband Larry Osmer of Freeport, Maine, Albert E. LaBelle Jr. and his wife Morena Michelangelo of Quincy, Rosemary Woitowicz and her husband Kevin of Groton, William LaBelle of Braintree and the late Carol and Scott LaBelle. Brother of Ted LaBelle and his wife Theresa of Canton, Mary Knoll of Braintree and her late husband Archie Knoll, Jack LaBelle and his wife Marcia of Braintree. Loving grandfather to 18 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth on Thursday, January 16 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Private burial in Holy Cross Cemetery in Londonderry, N.H. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home Weymouth. For messages, see Clancylucid.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020