Alexander Engelmann, 91, of Plymouth, formerly of Quincy, passed away September 9, 2019. Devoted husband of 56 years to the late Anne (Clapp) Engelmann. Loving father of Elizabeth Betsy Engelmann of Texas, George F. Engelmann and his wife Sheri of Texas and Carol Mallia and her husband Bill of Plymouth. He was the brother of Elisabeth and Horst Engelmann of Berlin Germany. Grandfather of Alexandra Jackson and her husband Luke of Texas, Garrett Engelmann of Michigan, Erin Mallia of Florida and Cameron Mallia of Plymouth. Alexander was a long time member of the Viking Club, Stenkil Lodge and Christ Church. He graduated Bentley College in 1960 with a degree in accounting and spent his entire career with the Lindberg Corporation, starting as a bookkeeper before eventually retiring as Corporate Comptroller in 1991. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service on Saturday, September 14, at 11 a..m. at Christ Church, 12 Quincy Ave. in Quincy. Interment will be held at a later date. Visiting hours held Friday, September 13, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St. in Quincy. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019
