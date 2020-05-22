|
|
Alexander F. Stewart, of Weymouth, formerly of Roxbury, died May 17, 2020, at his home with family by his side. Alexander proudly served in the US Army and went on to have a long successful career with the New England Telephone Company. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, woodworking and spending time with his family. He was blessed with a second home in Nova Scotia where he treasured the memories and family ties there. He will be deeply missed. Beloved husband of 59 years to Phyllis (Murphy) Stewart of Weymouth. Devoted father of Anne Gillis and her husband Cameron of Nova Scotia, Carol Stewart of Weymouth, Suzie Stewart and her companion John McGonagle of Weymouth and Ken Stewart and his wife Christine of Halifax. Loving brother of Jim Stewart of Hanson, Marion Wise of Lynnfield and John Stewart of Hanover. Cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren. Alexander was predeceased by his grandson, Robert. He is survived by his grandchildren, Chelsea, Samantha, Neil Jr., Brittney, Patrick, Conner, Aly, Katie, Brandon, Merry, Kelsey and Caelan, and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. To preserve the health and safety of all who knew and loved Alexander, a Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Although we cannot gather together with Alexander's family during this difficult time, family and friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alexander may be made to , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Weymouth News from May 22 to May 29, 2020