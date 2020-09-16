Alice T. (Flaherty) Ryan of South Weymouth, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020. She was 86. Born in Dorchester, she was the loving daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Dillon) Flaherty. One of seven children, Alice and her siblings shared a loving bond throughout their lives. Alice graduated from Monsignor Ryan Memorial High School in 1951. She took great pride in raising her 5 children with her husband Henry. After his passing, she returned to the workforce for a ten-year career at Gillette where she made many dear friends. A strong advocate for education and continuous learning, she graduated, at age 71, from UMass-Boston with her bachelor's degree. She traveled the world with family and never missed an opportunity to gain new experiences with the ones she held so dear. As her family continued to grow, her 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson quickly became the highlight of her life. She cherished family memories, swimming in her backyard pool with the unique ability to go down the slide without getting her hair wet, summers on Cape Cod, visits to Maine, lively family holidays and always having family members dropping in. Everyone enjoyed her strong will, giving personality and vibrant smile. All who have known her will miss her dearly. Beloved wife of the late Henry F. Ryan. Devoted mother of Mark Ryan and his wife Patty of Sandwich, Diane Casey and her husband Jim of Hanover, Christine Sullivan and her husband Paul of Pembroke, Judy Lemire and her husband Roger of Scituate and Michael Ryan and his wife Jeanne of Hanover. Cherished Nana of Courtney, Colleen, John, Ryan, Erin, Shannon, Alyson, Mary, Christopher, Sarah, Michael, Emma and great-grandson Luke. Loving sister of Alfred Flaherty and his wife Lallie of NY, James Flaherty and his wife Helen of Quincy and the late Mary Fisher, Marguerite "Peggy" Quirk, Paul Flaherty and Patricia Crilley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the "ladies" who blessed Alice with care, compassion and friendship these last few years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alice may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you cannot gather together with Alice's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.